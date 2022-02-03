HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2325.95, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 10.15% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18408.8, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

