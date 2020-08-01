Veritas (India) standalone net profit declines 65.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.11% to Rs 128.03 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 65.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 8.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 542.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

128.03170.96542.70611.53-0.43-0.370.460.530.482.169.0913.180.412.018.6212.600.511.468.489.67

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)