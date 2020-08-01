Veritas (India) standalone net profit declines 65.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Oberoi Group rolls out enhanced health, safety programme across all hotels
Mark Duplass to adapt David Grossman's novel 'A Horse Walks Into a Bar'
NLC India issues commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 cr
PSU stocks witness demand
-
Sales decline 25.11% to Rs 128.03 croreNet profit of Veritas (India) declined 65.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 8.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 542.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales128.03170.96 -25 542.70611.53 -11 OPM %-0.43-0.37 -0.460.53 - PBDT0.482.16 -78 9.0913.18 -31 PBT0.412.01 -80 8.6212.60 -32 NP0.511.46 -65 8.489.67 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU