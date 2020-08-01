Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.75% to Rs 3.83 croreNet loss of Jatalia Global Ventures reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.75% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.13% to Rs 65.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 386.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.8361.24 -94 65.25386.88 -83 OPM %-172.583.72 --12.033.23 - PBDT-6.581.43 PL -8.914.44 PL PBT-7.071.18 PL -9.404.19 PL NP-7.180.72 PL -9.512.80 PL
