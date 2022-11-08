JUST IN
Global Health IPO ends with good subscription
Business Standard

Vinati Organics records 15 YoY rise in Q2 PAT

Capital Market 

Vinati Organics reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 116.01 crore on a 12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 566.29 crore in Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose by 11% YoY to Rs 430.89 crore in Q2 FY23, due to higher power & fuel cost (up 13% YoY), higher other expenditure (up 4% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 2% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 155.38 crore, up by 14% from Rs 136.28 crore in Q2 FY22.

Vinati Organics is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers.

The scrip added 1.59% to end at Rs 1982.35 on the BSE yesterday.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 11:50 IST

