Vinati Organics records 15 YoY rise in Q2 PAT

Vinati Organics reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 116.01 crore on a 12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 566.29 crore in Q2 FY22.
Total expenses rose by 11% YoY to Rs 430.89 crore in Q2 FY23, due to higher power & fuel cost (up 13% YoY), higher other expenditure (up 4% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 2% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 155.38 crore, up by 14% from Rs 136.28 crore in Q2 FY22.
Vinati Organics is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers.
The scrip added 1.59% to end at Rs 1982.35 on the BSE yesterday.
