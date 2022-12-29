Vintage Coffee gains on bagging export order

Vintage Coffee and Beverages rose 2.52% to Rs 55 after the company said it secured an order worth Rs 17.60 crore for supplying instant coffee to a leading brand in South East Asia.

The instant coffee manufacturer said that the latest order will strengthen its presence in the huge South East Asian instant coffee market.

"We are very happy to announce that we have bagged an export orders worth Rs 17.60 crore to South East Asia. This will boost our ever increasing order book," according to Balakrishna Tati, managing director, Vintage Coffee and Beverages.

The company is also in final stages of finalizing orders with European and West African customers for supply of consumer packs. This will significantly improve the turnover, it said in a statement.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages is a holding company of Vintage Coffee, an 100% export oriented unit incorporated in 2015 in Hyderabad. It is equipped to manufacture both spray dried and agglomerated instant coffee.

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages surged to Rs 0.31 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales soared to Rs 9.88 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore in Q2 September 2021.

