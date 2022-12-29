JUST IN
Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 40.59 points or 0.18% at 23120.07 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.68%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 3.65%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.4%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.23%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.85%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.51%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.3%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 2.22%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.01%).

On the other hand, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.51%), Tarsons Products Ltd (down 1.44%), and Natco Pharma Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 379.49 or 0.62% at 60530.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.6 points or 0.52% at 18028.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 119.51 points or 0.42% at 28525.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.77 points or 0.78% at 8889.55.

On BSE,1259 shares were trading in green, 1518 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Thu, December 29 2022. 10:00 IST

