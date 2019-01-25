Volumes jump at Reliance Home Finance Ltd counter

JUST IN
Reliance Home Finance Ltd saw volume of 22.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares

Sundaram Finance Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Rites Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 January 2019.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd saw volume of 22.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.71% to Rs.37.40. Volumes stood at 89900 shares in the last session.

Sundaram Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15875 shares. The stock gained 0.37% to Rs.1,456.00. Volumes stood at 13666 shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd saw volume of 43.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.27% to Rs.117.00. Volumes stood at 18.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 12.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.15% to Rs.251.25. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 16.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.85% to Rs.111.55. Volumes stood at 3.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Fri, January 25 2019. 14:30 IST

