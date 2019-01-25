JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty pare gains; breadth turns negative
Business Standard

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2019.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd spiked 10.67% to Rs 117.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53067 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd surged 7.60% to Rs 163.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd soared 6.34% to Rs 227.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd added 5.29% to Rs 80.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70736 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd gained 5.01% to Rs 216.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 12:00 IST

