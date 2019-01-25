Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 10.49% in the September 2018 quarter
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the June 2018 quarter
MRO-TEK Realty signs EMS contact with Sirena Technologies
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd eases for fifth straight session
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Vipul Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd and Allsec Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2019.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Vipul Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd and Allsec Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2019.
Signet Industries Ltd spiked 16.00% to Rs 52.55 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7603 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd surged 13.95% to Rs 49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2100 shares in the past one month.
Vipul Ltd soared 10.14% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5118 shares in the past one month.
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd added 8.17% to Rs 45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1696 shares in the past one month.
Allsec Technologies Ltd rose 7.84% to Rs 184.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 366 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU