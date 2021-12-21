Volumes soar at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 18833 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6381 shares

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 December 2021.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 18833 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6381 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.654.40. Volumes stood at 16821 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 48163 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19080 shares. The stock increased 5.10% to Rs.1,885.00. Volumes stood at 71810 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 2678 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1066 shares. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs.1,965.80. Volumes stood at 3157 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 39940 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27820 shares. The stock gained 6.27% to Rs.944.05. Volumes stood at 25838 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 34291 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28017 shares. The stock gained 1.30% to Rs.1,841.95. Volumes stood at 43254 shares in the last session.

