Dalmia Bharat's cement biz commences production from Line 2 at Odisha-based plant

With this, Dalmia Cement''s overall capacity at the plant has now gone up to 3.95 million tonnes per annum.

Dalmia Bharat said that its subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) yesterday commenced the commercial production from Line 2 at its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) unit near Cuttack, Odisha.

The Line 2 has a capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The additional capacity has been added at an investment of Rs 325 crore.

The cement maker said that with this addition, the company's overall capacity at the said unit has increased to 3.95 million tons per annum.

Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat). said, We are happy to announce that DCBL has commenced commercial production of Line 2 at our KCW plant. With this, we are a step closer to our goal of taking our capacity from 30.75 million tonnes to 48.5 million tonnes by FY24.

Odisha is an important market for us and the commercial production will enable us to cater to the demand for cement from both rural and urban centers in the region.

Ram Awtar Sharma, unit head, KCMW, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), said that the capacity addition will enable the company to ensure sufficient and timely supplies thereby adding to efficiencies of the supply chain.

Last month, Dalmia Bharat had unveiled a long-term plan to grow its cement capacity in the country. It plans to raise its cement manufacturing capacity to 110-130 million tonnes per annum by 2031.

The plan will be executed through a mix of organic & inorganic opportunities with an inclination towards the more planned & cost-effective organic route. The company will expand into new regions of operations while consolidating its position in its existing markets.

Dalmia Bharat (DBL) is the listed holding company of the cement business of the Dalmia Bharat group. It owns 100% of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) (DCBL), which is the main operating company and houses the group's entire cement business. DBL also owns 100% in Dalmia Power (a non-operational company) which holds the group's investment in IEX.

DCBL is the fourth-largest cement manufacturer in the country, with installed capacity of 30.75 MTPA. It also has captive thermal power plants of 178 MW, captive solar power plants of 8 MW and a waste heat recovery system (WHRS) of 9.2 MW.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 26.6% to Rs 238 crore on a 36.2% jump in net sales to Rs 2,589 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat fell 1.74% to end at Rs 2089.30 on the BSE on Friday.

