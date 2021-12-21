Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 542.12 points or 2.94% at 19008.79 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.68%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.62%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.44%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.19%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.76%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.74%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.41%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.13%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.64%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 664.78 or 1.19% at 56486.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 189.75 points or 1.14% at 16803.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 388.62 points or 1.41% at 27903.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.55 points or 1.2% at 8426.15.

On BSE,2141 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

