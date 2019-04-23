Volumes spurt at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter

-
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45257 shares
Sundaram Finance Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 April 2019.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45257 shares. The stock rose 1.11% to Rs.505.00. Volumes stood at 75677 shares in the last session.
Sundaram Finance Ltd saw volume of 3.21 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 13.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24480 shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.1,483.80. Volumes stood at 6622 shares in the last session.
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd clocked volume of 10.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.33% to Rs.250.30. Volumes stood at 89903 shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd recorded volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48210 shares. The stock lost 0.83% to Rs.369.50. Volumes stood at 24380 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 19.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.30% to Rs.74.50. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.
