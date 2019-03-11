Volumes spurt at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

-
ITD Cementation India Ltd, TI Financial Holdings Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 March 2019.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd registered volume of 101.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.88.50. Volumes stood at 25.67 lakh shares in the last session.
ITD Cementation India Ltd notched up volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.133.00. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.
TI Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73733 shares. The stock gained 0.40% to Rs.484.00. Volumes stood at 8798 shares in the last session.
Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 6.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.03% to Rs.531.00. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.25% to Rs.2,372.95. Volumes stood at 52033 shares in the last session.
