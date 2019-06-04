JUST IN
MTNL spurts on buzz of likely revival of telecom PSUs
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2019.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 89578 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18975 shares. The stock slipped 0.32% to Rs.153.60. Volumes stood at 3369 shares in the last session.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 97286 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20856 shares. The stock lost 1.03% to Rs.2,690.85. Volumes stood at 28954 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.45% to Rs.55.45. Volumes stood at 94674 shares in the last session.

GE Power India Ltd witnessed volume of 5822 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2074 shares. The stock increased 4.01% to Rs.920.00. Volumes stood at 510 shares in the last session.

Greaves Cotton Ltd registered volume of 77343 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33724 shares. The stock rose 1.58% to Rs.154.70. Volumes stood at 50040 shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 11:00 IST

