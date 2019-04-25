Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

is quoting at Rs 2899.75, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% spurt in and a 6.43% spurt in the Pharma index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2899.75, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11753.85. The Sensex is at 39132.13, up 0.2%. has risen around 4.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9459, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2896.2, up 1.38% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 39.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.43% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 37.9 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)