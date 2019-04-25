Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

-
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2899.75, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2899.75, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11753.85. The Sensex is at 39132.13, up 0.2%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 4.22% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9459, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2896.2, up 1.38% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 39.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 37.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
