TVS Motor Company Ltd in demand

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 677.6, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.82% in last one year as compared to a 52.56% gain in NIFTY and a 47.12% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 677.6, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 17803. The Sensex is at 59661.44, up 0.6%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 20.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11297.45, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

