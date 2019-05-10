JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Voltas Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Voltas Ltd notched up volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68145 shares

Asian Paints Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 May 2019.

Voltas Ltd notched up volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68145 shares. The stock slipped 1.64% to Rs.563.80. Volumes stood at 94988 shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd registered volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64692 shares. The stock slipped 1.68% to Rs.1,333.00. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd witnessed volume of 5407 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1586 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.463.55. Volumes stood at 4780 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd registered volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86142 shares. The stock rose 4.06% to Rs.55.05. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48636 shares. The stock increased 7.59% to Rs.751.00. Volumes stood at 17150 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 11:00 IST

