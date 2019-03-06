Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
DHFL shares fall for 4th day, tank 16% as probe begins in alleged loan diversion
Corporate affairs ministry initiates inquiry into DHFL matter; set to seek info from company
DHFL shares fall for fifth straight day; tank 12 pc
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets ratings assigned for CP and ST deposits
-
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2019.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd surged 16.99% to Rs 48.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54645 shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd spiked 13.40% to Rs 151.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 13.16% to Rs 208.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3053 shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd added 10.19% to Rs 107.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18792 shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd jumped 9.94% to Rs 78.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU