VST Industries advances after good Q2 performance

VST Industries rose 1.77% to Rs 3423 after the company's net profit increased 16% to Rs 88.54 crore on 0.3% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 300 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 118.82 crore, up by 19.5% from Rs 99.42 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense increased 31.08% to Rs 30.28 crore in the second quarter from Rs 23.10 crore in the same period last year.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 19.14% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.87% during the same period.

