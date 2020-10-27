Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 312.54 points or 1.45% at 21264.86 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 4.05%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.36%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.89%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.41%),Wipro Ltd (down 2.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mastek Ltd (down 2.02%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.97%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.77%), and Cyient Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, NIIT Ltd (up 2.78%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.44%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 2.37%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.99 or 0.58% at 40378.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.2 points or 0.74% at 11854.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.29 points or 0.51% at 15077.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.65 points or 1.12% at 5012.07.

On BSE,1175 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

