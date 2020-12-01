VST Tillers Nov sales jump 60% YoY

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers gains as sales rise sequentially
VST Tillers posts strong monthly sales in May
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 369.28% in the September 2020 quarter
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 47.79% in the June 2020 quarter
VST Tillers Tractors reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
The company's total auto sales surged 59.96% to 2,889 units in November 2020 from 1,806 units in November 2019.
The total sales, however, declined 16.23% in November 2020 from 3,449 units sold in October 2020.
The company recorded a 72.37% jump in power tillers sales to 2,134 units in November 2020 as against 1,238 units in November 2019. Tractor sales soared 32.92% to 755 units in November 2020 over 568 units in November 2019.
VST Tillers & Tractors' consolidated net profit soared 369.3% to Rs 29.94 crore on a 37% rise in net sales to Rs 220.39 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors rose 0.29% to Rs 1,930.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU