VST Tillers Nov sales jump 60% YoY

The company's total auto sales surged 59.96% to 2,889 units in November 2020 from 1,806 units in November 2019.

The total sales, however, declined 16.23% in November 2020 from 3,449 units sold in October 2020.

The company recorded a 72.37% jump in power tillers sales to 2,134 units in November 2020 as against 1,238 units in November 2019. Tractor sales soared 32.92% to 755 units in November 2020 over 568 units in November 2019.

VST Tillers & Tractors' consolidated net profit soared 369.3% to Rs 29.94 crore on a 37% rise in net sales to Rs 220.39 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors rose 0.29% to Rs 1,930.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)