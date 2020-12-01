Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2020.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 89.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39635 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 78.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd crashed 3.97% to Rs 1028.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd pared 3.94% to Rs 374.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd shed 3.79% to Rs 775.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5616 shares in the past one month.

