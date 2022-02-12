Wall Street drops on Ukraine conflict worries

US stocks slid on Friday as increased tensions between Ukraine and Russia led investors to dump risky assets like equities.

Stocks fell after the White House warned that Russia may soon invade Ukraine and as investors assessed a survey showing a slump in consumer sentiment on concerns about high inflation. The sell off in equities sped up in afternoon trading after reports indicated the U.S. expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine within days, and that Moscow has communicated those plans to the Russian military.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 503.53 points, or 1.43%, at 34,738.06; the S&P 500 lost 85.44 points, or 1.90%, at 4,418.64; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.49 points, or 2.78%, to 13,791.15.

In economic data, the University of Michigan's preliminary February gauge of consumer sentiment fell to 61.7, from January's level of 67.2, the lowest reading since October of 2011.

