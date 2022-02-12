Honeywell Automation Q3 PAT down 40% YoY

Honeywell Automation India's net profit declined 40.1% to Rs 89.73 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 149.89 crore in Q3 FY21.

Net sales during the quarter was Rs 859.95 crore, down 1.6% YoY.

Total expenditure in Q3 FY22 rose by 7.4% to Rs 752.69 crore from Rs 700.60 crore in Q3 FY21.

Profit before tax in the third quarter fell by 39.8% to Rs 121.60 crore from Rs 202.01 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

The scrip fell 2.77% to end at Rs 43572.30 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)