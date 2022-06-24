Welspun Corp secures new orders worth Rs 600 cr

Welspun Corp has secured new orders to be executed from India and the USA across the oil & gas and water sector of 47,000 MT amounting to Rs 600 crore.

These include, receipt of an order for the supply of onshore coated pipes and bends for a pipeline project in Australia.

This is a prestigious order for the manufacture and supply of 19,700 MT of pipes and 180 bends for transportation of gas. This export order will be executed from the company's plant at Anjar, India in H2 F122-23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)