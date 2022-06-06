Westlife Development appoints Akshay Jatia as Executive Director

Westlife Development, owner and operator of the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West & South India has appointed Akshay Jatia as Executive Director of the organization. In his new role, Akshay will now lead the overall business strategy to further strengthen McDonald's as the food-tech destination of choice across platforms in West and South India.

He will be responsible for the long-term strategy for Westlife as well as the supervision and management of the company's affairs.

Akshay joined McDonald's in 2015, and over the last seven years, has worked cross-functionally to drive strategy, operations, marketing, and IT and synergized them to grow the brand. He has successfully led many business-critical projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)