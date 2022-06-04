Adani Transmission to acquire Essar's 400 kV Mahan-Sipat transmission project

Adani Transmission has signed definitive agreements with Essar Power EPL) for acquiring 673 ckt kms operational inter-state transmission project owned and operated by Essar Power Transmission (EPTCL). The Enterprise value for the transaction is Rs 1,913 crore.

The target asset is an operational 400 kV inter-state transmission line linking Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to Sipat pooling substation in Chhattisgarh with line length of 673 ckt kms.

The project operates under the CERC regulated return framework and was commissioned on 22 Sep 2018. The proposed transaction will be executed through transaction steps which shall be subject to necessary regulatory approvals and other consents.

