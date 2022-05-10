Wipro partners with Credit Agricole CIB for infrastructure transformation

Wipro announced that it has extended its strategic agreement with Crit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crit Agricole Group, to fuel Crit Agricole CIB's next stage of growth.

The engagement builds on Crit Agricole CIB and Wipro's decade-long relationship and will provide the Bank with a larger team of Wipro experts who will operate a robust and secure infrastructure.

Wipro will enable Crit Agricole CIB to embrace the latest cloud technologies and agile practices allowing it to achieve faster speed-to-market on new products and services, improving client satisfaction and unlocking new value streams.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)