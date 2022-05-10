Century Enka signs power purchase agreement with ABReL Century Energy

Century Enka has executed a Shareholders' Agreement with Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReL) & ABReL Century Energy (Power Producer) and Power Purchase Agreement with ABReL Century Energy (Power Producer).

The purpose of entering into the agreement is to operate and maintain 10.5 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid power plant in the State of Gujarat (the "Project") wherein the power generated will be supplied exclusively to one of the facilities located at Bharuch, Gujarat under the Captive Rules.

The Project will be operated by Power Producer.

The company will own 26% while Aditya Birla Renewables will hold the remaining 74% stake in the project.

