Wipro positioned as Leader in Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021

Wipro announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment. The independent assessment analyses service providers supporting end-to-end smart manufacturing programs and transformation initiatives with consideration of worldwide service capabilities.

The IDC MarketScape defines smart manufacturing as the continuous process by which enterprises leverage cyberphysical convergence and digital skills to develop the production capabilities necessary to compete in the modern economy.

Wipro was positioned as a Leader for its portfolio mix which spans innovation and product life cycle (strengthened by the acquisition of ITI), factory implementation and execution, supply chain and warehouse operations, physical automation and robotics (bolstered by the acquisition of PARI) and focus on AI-driven value. This strategic portfolio has helped Wipro acquire new clients and expand scope with existing ones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)