LTI inaugurates new delivery center in Hyderabad

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has expanded its Hyderabad operations by setting up a new facility in the city.

The 110,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Center is designed and equipped to house over 3,000 employees and will support company's global operations. The Center will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients.

The facility hosts new-age amenities related to the safety, security, and overall wellbeing of employees. Located in the Sky View Campus, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur, the Center is LEED Gold certified by USGBS.

