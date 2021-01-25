Wipro recognized as Top Employer in Australia for 2021

-

Wipro announced that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia, for 2021, for the second consecutive year.
This prestigious certification recognized 1600 Top Employers in 120 countries.
The evaluation is based on their HR Best Practices Survey that covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.
