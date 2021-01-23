Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Liothyronine Sodium Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Liothyronine Sodium Tablets USP, 5 mcg, 25 mcg, and 50 mcg (US RLD: Cytomel Tablets).

Liothyronine is a man-made form of thyroid hormone which is used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism).

It replaces or provides more thyroid hormone, which is normally made by the thyroid gland. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

