IIFL Finance receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

IIFL Finance announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at [ICRA] A1+ and the rating of [ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative) to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Finance.

Further, ICRA has reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at [ICRA] A1+ and the rating of [ICRA]AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD[ICRA]AA (Negative) to the long term debt programmes of IIFL Home Finance (IHFL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

