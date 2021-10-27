Wipro secures multi-year contract from Kerala State Co-op Bank

-
ALSO READ
Wipro bags multi-year IT managed services contract from Maxis Broadband, Malaysia
Mindtree secures multi-year engagement with Western Assets
Dynamatic Technologies secures contract for manufacturing aero-structures for Boeing's newest tactical fighter
BLS secures renewal of contract with Royal Thai Embassy for visa services
Tata Power secures contract worth Rs 400 cr for 64 MW solar rooftop project
-
Wipro announced that it has secured a multi-year contract from Kerala State Co-op Bank (also known as Kerala Bank), a scheduled state co-operative bank in India, established by the Government of Kerala.
As part of this multi-million-dollar strategic engagement, Wipro will implement a consolidated, common core banking system for the bank, provide over twenty allied solutions, aimed at streamlining technology adoption and enabling a superior customer experience.
Wipro will also set up a Data Centre, Disaster Recovery Centre, Near DR (Disaster Recovery) and command centre, implement the latest Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity frameworks, and provide facility management services for a period of five years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU