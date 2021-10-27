Wipro secures multi-year contract from Kerala State Co-op Bank

Wipro announced that it has secured a multi-year contract from Kerala State Co-op Bank (also known as Kerala Bank), a scheduled state co-operative bank in India, established by the Government of Kerala.

As part of this multi-million-dollar strategic engagement, Wipro will implement a consolidated, common core banking system for the bank, provide over twenty allied solutions, aimed at streamlining technology adoption and enabling a superior customer experience.

Wipro will also set up a Data Centre, Disaster Recovery Centre, Near DR (Disaster Recovery) and command centre, implement the latest Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity frameworks, and provide facility management services for a period of five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)