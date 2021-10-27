Tata Chemicals consolidated PAT jumps 87% in Q2

Tata Chemicals reported income from operations on consolidated basis at Rs. 3,023 crore, up by 16% as compared to Rs. 2,609 crore of the corresponding quarter of last year.

Consolidated PAT from continuing operations for the quarter was at Rs. 248 crore, up by 87%, as compared to Rs. 132 crore for corresponding quarter of last year.

This was mainly due to rebound in Soda Ash volumes in US and India.

Consolidated Gross Debt stood at Rs. 7,108 crore , as compared to Rs. 7,284 crore as on 30 June, 2021. Also Cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs. 2,950 crore, as compared to Rs. 3,293 crore as on 30 June, 2021.

The Company's results by reporting segments showed income from operations for the Basic Chemistry Products at Rs. 2,235 crore, up by 22%, and Specialty Products at Rs. 786 crore, up by 3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)