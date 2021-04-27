Wipro to implement a digital experience platform for Bristol Water

-
Wipro announced the implementation of a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernize critical infrastructure.
As part of this implementation, Wipro will develop a new cloud-based solution with capabilities such as instant release, high security, low maintenance, and ability to seamlessly integrate with Bristol Water's existing systems through bespoke Application Programming Interface (API) solutions. This advanced platform will allow Bristol Water to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and enhance their customer and developer experience.
Wipro will empower Bristol Water's users and deliver a superior digital experience to their customers and developers by applying the 4M approach - method, model, machinery and mindset of new age engineering. The enhanced digital experience delivered by Wipro will lead to an increase in Customer measure of experience (C-MeX) and Developer measure of experience (DMeX) scores of Bristol Water.
Wipro will continue working with partners to create advanced digital solutions capable of advancing their goals.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 April 2021. Shares of Wipro rose 0.92% to settle at Rs 480.10 yesterday.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 27.78% to Rs 2,972.30 crore while revenue increased 3.4% to Rs 16245.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
