Wipro wins 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year award

Wipro announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year award for Application Development.
Wipro was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem for helping joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, by developing customized cloudnative applications on Google Cloud's platform. Wipro was selected for this award as it has consistently demonstrated innovative thinking and outstanding customer service, by harnessing Google Cloud to create industry-leading solutions.
These innovative solutions and commitment to customer service have simplified digital transformation, while improving operational efficiency for our customers.
Google Cloud and Wipro have a long history of successful collaboration. Today's announcement follows the prestigious Google Cloud Partner Specialization badge for Application Development, won by Wipro earlier this year. In addition to the badge for application development, Wipro has also secured Google Cloud specializations in Cloud Security, Cloud Migration, and Google Workspace transformation.
