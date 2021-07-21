Firstsource Solutions partners with Upfront Healthcare

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA approval for Brivaracetam tablets
Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe
Cipla launches Covid-19 RT-PCR test
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Propafenone Hydrochloride ER Capsules
-
To provide personalized navigation for each patientFirstsource Solutions and Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication and patient engagement platform, have joined forces to provide personalized navigation for each patient. The companies will offer data\backed personalization and health communications to engage patients before and after care C ultimately transforming the care experience and reducing friction.
This partnership was formed to improve medication and visit adherence, reduce gaps in care, and lessen patient communication fatigue which comprise some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today, creating a vicious cycle of worsening health outcomes and spiraling healthcare costs. Firstsource and Upfront use AI/machine learning\based classification of patient demographic, social, and communication patterns to adapt the communication channel and content to the individual, eliminating common barriers to patient engagement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU