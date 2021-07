Firstsource Solutions partners with Upfront Healthcare

To provide personalized navigation for each patient

Firstsource Solutions and Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication and patient engagement platform, have joined forces to provide personalized navigation for each patient. The companies will offer data\backed personalization and health communications to engage patients before and after care C ultimately transforming the care experience and reducing friction.

This partnership was formed to improve medication and visit adherence, reduce gaps in care, and lessen patient communication fatigue which comprise some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today, creating a vicious cycle of worsening health outcomes and spiraling healthcare costs. Firstsource and Upfront use AI/machine learning\based classification of patient demographic, social, and communication patterns to adapt the communication channel and content to the individual, eliminating common barriers to patient engagement.

