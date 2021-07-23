Wipro wins 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

Wipro announced that it has won the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Modernizing Applications category. In addition, Wipro was also named as a category finalist in the 2021 AI Partner of the Year category, solidifying its reputation as an innovator in multiple sectors.

This recognition highlights Wipro's deep expertise and ability to go above and beyond for its customers, powered by an established partnership with Microsoft.

Even when working with complex customer environments, spanning across hundreds of servers with different applications of different versions, Wipro was able to help customers meet their business needs and leverage the power of public cloud in an efficient way.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in a number of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

