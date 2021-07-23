Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves investment in new associate company

-
ALSO READ
Board of SPARC approves resignation of MD and appoints CEO
Board of Suven Life Sciences allots 1.81 cr convertible warrants to promoter group entity
Suven Pharma to manufacture anti-covid drugs Molnupiravir and 2-DG
Suven Pharma gains on tech transfer deal with CSIR-IICT for COVID drugs
Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.05% in the March 2021 quarter
-
At meeting held on 23 July 2021The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 23 July 2021 has approved investment of Rs 2.50 lakh (equivalent to 25% stake) by way of subscription in the new associate company - Rising Pharma Specialities, under incorporation in India to take care of back office operations relating to Regulatory, Accounting, Information and Technology and other Logistic Services for Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc., USA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU