Board of Minda Industries approves acquisition of additional stake in S. M. Auto Industries

-
ALSO READ
Minda Inds soars on announcing JV with FRIWO AG for EV components
Board of Minda Industries approves capex of Rs 74 cr for Minda Kosei's Gujarat plant
Board of Minda Industries approves acquisition of further stake in Samaira Engineering
Minda Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Minda Corp rises after subsidiary inks partnership to grow EV footprint
-
At meeting held on 07 February 2022The Board of Minda Industries at its meeting held on 07 February 2022 has approved acquisition of stake in S. M. Auto Industries (partnership firm).
SS.M. Auto Industries, is a partnership firm, between Paridhi Minda (holds 37.50%), Suman Minda (holds 50.00%) and Sanjeev Garg (holds 12.50%). It is engaged in Manufacturing of automotive bulbs and Lever/yoke.
SThe Board approved the investment upto Rs. 3.21 crore in S.M. Auto Industries for acquisition of 37.50% stake from Paridhi Minda and 50.00% stake from Suman Minda. Post this acquisition, MIL will hold 87.50% stake in S.M. Auto Industries.
The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 31 March 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU