Wonderla Holidays rises as Hyderabad park set to reopen on 9 Jan

Wonderla Holidays rose 1.89% to Rs 213.45 after the company said its amusement park is set to reopen in Hyderabad from 9 January 2021 onwards.
Wonderla Holidays will open its gates to the common public in Hyderabad starting 9 January 2021. The theme park has announced reopening offer of Rs 699 for all age groups, with access to all water and dry/land rides. The theme park will be open every day during festive period from 9 to 17 January from 11 am onwards. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 4 January 2021.
On a standalone basis, Wonderla Holidays reported net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales tumbled 99.6% to Rs 0.18 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
The company operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.
