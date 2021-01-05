Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 11.69 points or 0.47% at 2518.53 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.81%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.08%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.89%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.91%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.85%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.6%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.13 or 0.21% at 48077.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.55 points or 0.28% at 14093.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.88 points or 0.06% at 18499.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.65 points or 0.04% at 6130.02.

On BSE,1075 shares were trading in green, 1231 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

