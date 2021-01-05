Volumes soar at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 36627 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6853 shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 January 2021.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 36627 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6853 shares. The stock gained 9.28% to Rs.4,863.90. Volumes stood at 32636 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 2957 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 614 shares. The stock increased 13.52% to Rs.2,079.25. Volumes stood at 1005 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 22627 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5670 shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.1,046.45. Volumes stood at 3079 shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd registered volume of 745 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock rose 1.80% to Rs.11,755.05. Volumes stood at 572 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd recorded volume of 35.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.44% to Rs.25.60. Volumes stood at 14.05 lakh shares in the last session.

