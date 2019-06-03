Yearly SBI Composite Index Shows Moderate Growth In May From High Growth in April

The yearly SBI Composite Index for May 2019 declined to 52.8 (Moderate Growth) compared to 55.4 (High Growth) in April 2019. The monthly SBI Composite index remained volatile and is at 55.1 (High Growth) in May'19 from 44.59 (Moderate Decline) in April 2019.

The SBI Composite Index, a leading indicator for manufacturing activities in the Indian Economy aims to foresee the periods of contraction and expansion. The Composite Index has mainly two indices i.e. SBI Monthly Composite Index and SBI Yearly Composite Index.

