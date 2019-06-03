Domestic GDP Growth Falls To Five Year Low Of 5.8% In March Quarter

-
India's economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8% in January-March 2018-19, due to slackness in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data stated.
The Central Statistics Office also revealed that GDP growth during the 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8%, lower than 7.2% in the previous financial year.
