Domestic GDP Growth Falls To Five Year Low Of 5.8% In March Quarter

India's economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8% in January-March 2018-19, due to slackness in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data stated.

The Central Statistics Office also revealed that GDP growth during the 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8%, lower than 7.2% in the previous financial year.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 02:04 IST

