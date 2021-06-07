Yes Bank spurts on fund raising plans

Yes Bank jumped 5.90% to Rs 14.54 after the bank said that its board will meet on Thursday, 10 June 2021, to consider raising funds.

The bank is planning to raise funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium term note (MTN), etc.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 2,628.61 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income tumbled 17.41% YoY to Rs 4,805.30 crore in Q4 FY21.

