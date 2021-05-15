Zensar strengthens its data engineering and analytics capabilities with acquisition of M3bi

Zensar and the management of M3bi announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Zensar to acquire M3bi, a Scottsdale, Arizonabased data engineering and digital engineering firm.

Zensar Technologies will acquire the entire share capital of M3bi (M3bi India), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Zensar Technologies Inc., will acquire the entire share capital of M3bi LLC. This acquisition will be completely funded by internal accruals.

The addition of M3bi reinforces Zensar's new strategy which focuses on areas of market opportunities that allow Zensar to concentrate organization resources, investments and alliances to deliver maximum business impact.

In particular, M3bi strongly augments Zensar's thrust in the data engineering, analytics and AI/ML and advanced engineering services.

The acquisition will add marquee clients to Zensar's portfolio in both Banking, Financial Services & Insurance and other verticals, allowing Zensar and M3bi to jointly drive an expanded set of offerings to these global firms. One of the key tenets of Zensar's strategy involves offering depth and scale in the areas of digital engineering and data and analytics, the core offerings of M3bi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)